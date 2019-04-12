Police arrest 32 for scamming victims of $1.5 million

After a three-day operation, police arrested 22 men and 10 women allegedly involved in e-commerce and other commerce-related offences where the victims lost more than $1.5 million.

The 32 people, aged between 17 and 56, are believed to be involved in 39 cases.

The operation was conducted from April 8 to 10 by Clementi Police Division.

According to a police statement yesterday, of the 32 suspects, 26 are believed to have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to facilitate scams.

These include online purchase scams advertising the sale of concert tickets and electronic products, loan scams and impersonation scams.

If convicted of cheating, these money mules can be jailed for up to 10 years.

If convicted of money laundering, they can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Five of the suspects are being investigated for cheating.

The remaining suspect is being investigated for criminal breach of trust which carries a punishment of imprisonment of up to seven years and can also be fined.

Commander of Clementi Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jarrod Pereira, said: "The police take a serious view against any person involved in scams and fraud, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Police recommended that shoppers adopt some measures - such as reading the reviews of the seller before committing to a purchase and avoiding making payments or deposits in advance - to avoid falling victim to online purchase scams.

Police added: "Scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or driver's licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers."