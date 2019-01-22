Police arrest AWOL NSF who fled while injured

An injured full-time national serviceman (NSF) has been arrested after he fled from the police on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that officers had conducted checks on the 22-year-old NSF and another man at Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 1 at about 6.10am.

"During the checks, one of the men, who had fresh lacerations on his left thigh, suddenly bolted and fled," he said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed he is a full-time national serviceman who is wanted by the Singapore Armed Forces for being absent without official leave (AWOL)."

A police alert was sent out on Sunday to taxi drivers to be on the lookout for the man, who was described as 1.75cm tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a black shirt, shorts and slippers, and was said to have been bleeding from his left thigh.

The police spokesman said the man was arrested yesterday at Woodlands Circle. Investigations are ongoing.

It was reported last year that there were about 200 AWOL cases annually for the last five years. Under the Singapore Armed Forces Act, those convicted of being AWOL can be jailed for up to two years.