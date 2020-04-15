Police do not conduct home checks to enforce circuit breaker rules

The police have said that they do not actively conduct residential checks to enforce circuit breaker rules.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they are aware of messages circulating on text messaging platforms that give the false impression that they are doing so.

However, the police added, if they come across anyone flouting the elevated safe distancing measures when attending to other incidents at residential units reported by the public, they will take enforcement action.

"The police urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm," the statement said.

FAMILY DISPUTE

They cited a family dispute in a residential unit at Jurong West Avenue 1 that led to the police issuing a warning to a couple on Saturday night for breaking the heightened safe distancing measures.

In the incident, officers discovered that there was a gathering of family members, in particular two who were not from the household living in that unit.

These two were the man who had called for assistance and his wife. The police then issued a warning to the couple, who were not there for an essential purpose, for not complying with the elevated safe distancing measures.

The people living there included the man's mother, his uncle and other family members. - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR