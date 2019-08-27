Police hunt for man who left unconscious six-month-old baby at SGH

A red Honda, believed to have been driven by the 28-year-old man, and a police car (above) being towed away.

A red Honda, believed to have been driven by the 28-year-old man, and a police car being towed away.

A manhunt is underway for a 28-year-old man believed to be involved in a case of suspected child abuse.

He fled in his car after handing his girlfriend's unconscious six-month-old baby to a nurse at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Saturday, the police said.

Police officers are believed to have pursued him and intercepted his car at Jalan Bukit Merah towards Lower Delta Road.

After the man abandoned his car and fled on foot, the police set up road diversions to try to catch him.

Police dogs and two anti-riot vehicles were also deployed in the hunt, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the case at about 1.40pm and found suspected drug-related paraphernalia in the man's car.

The baby's mother, 28, has been arrested for suspected child abuse and drug-related offences. The police are still hunting for the man to assist in their investigations.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao said the woman was still at SGH when the man left the baby and drove away.

The baby is believed to be in critical condition at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) , Wanbao reported.

Citing patient confidentiality, a KKH spokesman would not confirm or deny if the baby is a patient in the hospital.

When Shin Min visited the scene on Saturday, five police cars and a red Honda with a private-hire car decal were parked at a bus stop on Kampong Bahru Road towards Jalan Bukit Merah.

POLICE CAR DAMAGED

A damaged police car was being towed away.

The police car had knocked into the red Honda, believed to have been driven by the suspect, in order to stop it, Wanbao reported.

But the man managed to get out of the car and fled.

An eyewitness who wanted to be known only as Mr Wang told Shin Min he noticed that the red car had hit some railings, but the driver had disappeared.

Mr Wang, 41, said he also saw police officers with dogs patrolling the nearby housing estates, including the void deck of Block 113 Jalan Bukit Merah and a temple.