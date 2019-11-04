Police investigating death of suspected upskirter

The 46-year-old had no pulse when police arrived at the scene. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

He saw the man behaving suspiciously, looking as if he was taking an upskirt video of a woman at Little India MRT station, and he gave chase.

He chased him for about 500m from the MRT station to Niven Road, where he was joined by two others who helped restrain the man until the police arrived.

But when they did, the police found the 46-year-old man motionless with no pulse.

Officers then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him until paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived and pronounced him dead, police said in a statement last Friday.

The incident has now been classified by the police as an unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly taken upskirt videos of a woman at Little India MRT station on Friday before he was detained by five members of the public on Niven Road, the police said.

One of the members of the public who helped restrain the man has come forward to give his account of the incident.

Speaking to Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the man, who was not named, said he had immediately given chase to the suspect, who, he believed, had taken an upskirt video of the woman.

He was finally able to restrain the man with the help of three other members of the public.

The man, who described himself as physically smaller than the 46-year-old they were trying to restrain, said his responsibility was to hold on to the struggling man's hand.

He added he had sprained his ankle while trying to restrain him.

According to him, the suspect suddenly vomited and everyone immediately released their grip on him. The man was not suffocated, he said.

He told Shin Min: "We just wanted to wait for the police to come and handle this. This is what we should do as good citizens."

He said: "If I was the (upskirt) victim, I would want people to extend a helping hand, that was why I decided to help to chase the man."

He added he had suffered from sleepless nights for the past two days as he felt very stressed after the incident.

Shin Min also reported that another man who was questioned by the police had broken down and cried.