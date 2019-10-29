Police investigating fireworks launched in Jurong West

In one of the videos, the fireworks were seen reaching as high as the 12th storey of a nearby block.

The police are investigating fireworks being set off in Jurong West Street 73 on Sunday night.

Although no injuries were reported, the police said those found guilty could be jailed up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.

In a 23-second video posted on All Singapore Stuff's Facebook page yesterday morning, fireworks were seen to have been launched from between two Housing Board blocks, as residents in a nearby block watched from the corridor.

The fireworks reached as high as the 12th storey of a nearby block, even ricocheting against the walls of the building.

Another 15-second video, posted on the same Facebook page, showed fireworks launched from an open space in front of some buildings, although it was hard to tell if this was the same incident depicted in the other video.

In their statement, the police warned members of the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.

The Government banned fireworks in 1972 following public safety concerns, although it has in recent years granted permission for their use at certain events after appropriate safety measures have been adopted.