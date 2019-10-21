Police investigating incidents of violent man, brawl on road

A man in white swinging what is believed to be a knife at a man in black.

A police officer suffered minor injuries while apprehending a man who had turned violent despite attempts to calm him down.

The 23-year-old was shouting incoherently along Woodlands Street 12 at about 10am on Friday.

The man, believed to be of unsound mind, turned violent when police officers engaged him. He was then arrested for suspected drug-related offences and for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging of his duty.

A 15-second video of the man's arrest went viral on social media and has been viewed more than 125,000 times.

It showed seven police officers surrounding the man, who shakes one of them off before running across the road to a grass patch.

The officers give chase and grapple with the man, who is seen throwing punches before finally being subdued. An officer can be seen falling to the ground during the scuffle.

Police said no members of the public were harmed and the man did not sustain any injuries.

He has been referred to the Institute of Mental Health and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, the police are investigating a brawl involving about 10 people that took place on a road and was caught on video.

The fight broke out at about 3am on Friday on Tanjong Pagar Road, according to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

In a video of the fight, a man in white is seen swinging what appears to be a knife at another man dressed in black. - KOK YUFENG