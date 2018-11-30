Police investigating scuffle between cabby and passenger on Balestier Road

A video on Facebook shows the two men throwing punches and shouting at each other by the side of the road next to a taxi.

The police are investigating a scuffle between a taxi driver and his passenger in Balestier Road early on Wednesday.

A video posted on Facebook yesterday shows the two men throwing punches and shouting at each other by the side of the road next to a blue Comfort taxi.

The police said they were alerted to the case of affray at 12.30am, and are investigating.

The Straits Times reported that the dispute between the taxi driver and passenger was understood to be over the payment of the cab fare.

After the taxi driver reached the drop-off point at Balestier Road, the passenger apparently tried to leave without paying, sparking an argument.

The passenger, who was believed to be drunk, fled the scene before police arrived.

The taxi driver is understood to have suffered minor cuts on his finger. - NG HUIWEN