Police investigating spitting incident at Nex KFC outlet

A woman who spat at an employee of a KFC outlet could face charges of creating a public nuisance.

The incident at Nex shopping mall on Wednesday was captured in a video that has gone viral and led to a police investigation.

The woman, dressed in a yellow checked top, can be seen lowering her face mask and heard spitting at the masked worker across the counter before storming away.

It is not clear what sparked the altercation.

A KFC spokesman told The Straits Times the outlet was sanitised after the incident and the employee is "off-duty and resting".

"At KFC, we take the safety of our staff and customers seriously," he said.

Other cases of service staff being abused have been emerging amid the pressure of the circuit breaker measures.

A 38-year-old GrabFood delivery rider was arrested after he was filmed shouting and taunting an employee at bubble tea chain Playmade at Waterway Point mall on Tuesday, hours before all bubble tea stalls were due to shut.

The chain said in a Facebook post that it had been inundated with more than 150 orders in the final hour before closing time.