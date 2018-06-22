Police looking into incident where concertgoer shouted gang slogan

The police are looking into an incident where a concertgoer is heard shouting a gang slogan during South Korean girl group Twice's concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Such actions have in the past prompted police investigations.

A seven-second video clip of the incident on Sunday has gone viral after it was posted on Twitter.

In the video, a voice could be heard chanting "sah lak kau", or "369" in Hokkien, as the nine-member K-pop group sang and danced on stage. The slogan is synonymous with the gang Sio Kun Tong. The concertgoer's face was not shown in the video.

In response to queries, the police said they are aware of the incident and are looking into it.

Under the Societies Act, it is illegal to join or act as a member of an unlawful society.

It is also illegal to attend a meeting of an unlawful society.

The Twitter user who first uploaded the video claimed the voice in the clip belonged to his brother and that he had shouted the gang slogans during the concert as he did not know the words to a chant the fans were shouting out.