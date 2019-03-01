Police nab 26 people over crimes involving $460,000

A group of 26 people are suspected of being involved in 50 cases of e-commerce scams and commercial crime-related offences, where victims have lost more than $460,000.

The 18 men and eight women, aged between 16 and 70, are assisting with investigations.

They were brought in following a three-day operation conducted from Monday to Wednesday by officers from the Jurong Police Division.

Twenty-one of them are being investigated for money laundering and are believed to have allowed their bank accounts to be used to facilitate scams.

Anyone found guilty of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years and can be fined up to $500,000.

Three of them are being investigated for cheating.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The remaining two are being investigated for criminal breach of trust as a servant, which carries a punishment of imprisonment that may extend to 15 years and be liable to a fine.

- ADELINE TAN