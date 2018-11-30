Police nab 29 over vice activities after raids on hotels, unlicensed massage parlours

Some of the women arrested in the raids.

The police have arrested 29 people since Wednesday for vice activities and providing unlicensed massage services.

Officers from the Central Police Division conducted two simultaneous operations on Wednesday.

In one operation, the officers targeted vice activities on Cavan Road, Beach Road, Jalan Besar, Aliwal Street and Kitchener Road.

They arrested four men and 18 women, aged between 20 and 35, for offences under the Immigration Act and the Women's Charter.

Investigations revealed the women had advertised their sexual services online and operated from hotels.

In the second operation, conducted on Wednesday and yesterday, the police targeted unlicensed massage establishments and entertainment outlets in Dunlop Street and Beach Road.

They arrested seven women, aged between 21 and 31, for providing unlicensed massage services.

One of these was arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Six women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The Central Police Division found three unlicensed massage establishments.

Two public entertainment outlets were also found to have contravened licensing conditions.

The police said action will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules under the Public Entertainment Act.

They also warned landlords and hotel owners not to allow vice activities on their premises.

A police spokesman said they will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against vice activities.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.

Anyone who lives off the earnings of prostitutes can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.