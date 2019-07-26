Police nab 32 people over scams worth $1.7 million

Police this week arrested 32 suspects in 57 cases of commercial crime and offences related to e-commerce in which victims lost more than $1.7 million.

Between Monday and Wednesday, officers from Clementi Police Division arrested 19 men and 13 women, aged between 17 and 56.

Yesterday, the police said 26 of them are believed to have allowed criminals to use their bank accounts for scams.

These included online purchase scams advertising the sale of concert tickets and electronic products, loan scams and impersonation scams.

They are also being investigated for money laundering. Those convicted can be jailed up to 10 years, and/or fined up to $500,000.

Five men, aged between 23 and 46, are being investigated for cheating.

If convicted, they can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

A 51-year-old man is also being investigated for criminal breach of trust as a servant. He can be jailed up to 15 years and also fined if convicted.

Police advised people to take precautions while shopping online, such as insisting on cash on delivery.

Police also said people should always reject requests to use their bank account or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if the accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.