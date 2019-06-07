Police nab 56 people in raids on vice, gambling activities

Cash amounting to over $9,500 and other items were seized.

The police arrested 56 people during a five-day operation targeting vice- and gambling-related offences.

The 31 men and 25 women aged between 19 and 80 were nabbed during multiple raids which targeted several areas, including Jalan Besar, Beach Road, Rangoon Road and Havelock Road.

Twelve women, who were in Singapore on work pass and short-term visit passes, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

They were believed to be operating in hotels and rented apartments.

A 61-year old man was also arrested for obstructing police officers from performing their duties.

Anyone convicted of this offence can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

Another man and six women, aged between 26 and 41, were arrested for suspected vice-related activities.

In all, 24 men and seven women, aged between 40 and 80, were arrested for offences under the Remote Gambling Act and Common Gaming Houses Act.

Cash amounting to more than $9,500 and 13 computers were seized.

Those convicted of gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000, imprisoned up to six months, or both.

Five more men were arrested for immigration-related offences and offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Investigations are ongoing.