Police nab ‘auntie’ for suspected loan-shark harassment in Sengkang

A 62-year-old woman was arrested by the police on Wednesday for suspected involvement in loan-shark harassment.

The police said they received a report on Oct 4 about a debtor note being pasted on the main gate of a residential unit in Fernvale Street, which was also locked with a bicycle lock.

Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre put up a Facebook post on Monday appealing for information on the case.

The post carried a photograph of the suspect - a woman in shorts and slippers who was smiling and speaking on her mobile phone while carrying a handbag. Some netizens have dubbed her the "auntie" loan-shark runner.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect with the help of closed-circuit television cameras and police cameras, and arrested her on Wednesday. She is expected to be charged in court today.

First-time offenders of loan-shark harassment can be fined $5,000 to $50,000. They can also be jailed for up to five years and caned up to six strokes.

Those exempted from caning, such as women, may face other penalties in lieu of caning, such as additional jail time.

The police said they have "zero tolerance" towards loan-shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law," they added.

The police advised the public to stay away from loan sharks and refrain from working with loan sharks in any way. The public can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in illegal loan-shark activities.