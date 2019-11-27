Police NSF gets probation for assaulting cop

An off-duty police national serviceman (NSF) was given 15 months of supervised probation and must perform 80 hours of community service for assaulting another cop while drunk.

Mohammad Jeffry Lui Azman, 21, the assistant training instructor at the Special Operations Command of the Singapore Police Force, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a public servant.

On New Year's Day, Jeffry and his friends had gone to Club Nexus at Oriental Plaza shopping centre. They ordered three towers of beer and one bottle of liquor, and later left the club.

While smoking near the mall, Jeffry suddenly approached another group of men. He became agitated and raised his fist at one of them, and his friends quickly pulled him away and apologised for his behaviour.

VULGARITIES

But the commotion attracted the attention of a group of police officers who were performing crowd control duties nearby.

When Staff Sergeant Kenneth Ong Thiam Jun and a colleague were interviewing Jeffry and his friends, Jeffry suddenly shouted vulgarities at Staff Sgt Ong.

He then said Staff Sgt Ong had a small physique and challenged him to a fight.

He continued to behave aggressively even when told to calm down, and had to be held back by his friends.

But he broke free and struggled with Staff Sgt Ong. They fell to the ground.

While on top of the police officer, Jeffry, for about five seconds, used both hands to choke Staff Sgt Ong, whose colleague tried to prise Jeffry away.

She managed to do so with the help of other colleagues and arrested him.

Staff Sgt Ong sought treatment at Singapore General Hospital for abrasions and marks on his neck. He was given two days' medical leave.

Under probation, Jeffry has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am daily, and his parents have also been bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

For assaulting a public servant, Jeffry could have been jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned. - ADELINE TAN