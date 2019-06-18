Police officer dies from gunshot wound to head

The male officer, a police sergeant, was found alone with a gunshot wound to his head at Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre.

A police officer died from a gunshot wound to his head on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old sergeant, a regular in the force, was found at the Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) at 31 Yishun Central, the police said in a statement yesterday.

The officer was found alone with a gunshot wound to his head at the rest area of the NPC around 9.30pm with his service pistol beside him.

He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently succumbed to his injury at about 10.30pm.

The case has been classified by the police as unnatural death and it is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

But no foul play is suspected.

They added that they are assisting the family in their time of grief.