Police probe Facebook comments on throwing egg at Minister Shanmugam

The police are investigating the comments made by two men on throwing an egg at Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

They said yesterday, following queries from The Straits Times, that a report was made last Tuesday against a 20-year-old male netizen who had left a comment on a Facebook post suggesting he wanted to throw an egg at Mr Shanmugam.

A 47-year-old male netizen subsequently responded to the comment by providing information on the Minister's upcoming Meet-the-People session.

"The police take such threats seriously, and will carry out investigations accordingly," they said.

Both men are assisting the police with investigations, for the offence of communicating an electronic record to incite violence under Section 267C of the Penal Code. Anyone convicted of the offence can be jailed up to five years or fined, or both.

The comments were made in a Channel NewsAsia Facebook page on the controversy surrounding Australian Senator Fraser Anning's comments on the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.

The right-wing Australian senator, who was widely condemned for blaming the terror attacks on Muslims, was hit with an egg on the back of his head by a young man at a Melbourne event on March 16.

"I wanna do that to K Shanmugam. I swear," commented Facebook user Edmund Zhong, according to a screenshot of the comment thread that appeared on socio-political website The Independent.

Another user named Jack Ng said: "I will supply the egg." User Louis Ng said: "Go on".

Mr Zhong had also posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, saying two police officers had visited his house with regard to his "egg throwing comments towards K Shanmugam", according to a screenshot of his post on The Independent.

Mr Zhong wrote: "Apparently three days ago, two officers from Ang Mo Kio Division HQ went to my home regarding my egg throwing comments towards K Shanmugam. Felt a mix of emotions as I didn't expect a harmless but straightforward comment can gain so much reaction."

He also shared a picture of a notice the police had allegedly left at his door, asking him to look for an investigating officer at the police's Ang Mo Kio division headquarters.