Police probing 146 people for alleged roles in scams involving $1.15m

Police are investigating 146 people over their alleged involvement in scams following a massive operation.

The suspects are believed to be involved in 375 cases involving more than $1.15 million reportedly lost by victims in Internet love scams, online purchase scams and loan scams.

The 97 men and 49 women, aged between 16 and 87,are being investigated for cheating or money laundering.

OPERATION

In a statement yesterday, police said the suspects were arrested after an enforcement operation between May 1 and 15 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police divisions.

The number of scams increased by around 37 per cent last year from 2018.

Between January and March this year, at least 531 reports of e-commerce scams were made, with total losses amounting to over $380,000.

The offence of cheating and money laundering can carry a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine of up to $500,000.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use one's bank account or mobile lines, said the police. If they do, they could be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

For more information on scams, you can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.