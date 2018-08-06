Police round up 55 people over various scams involving $1.8m

The police have rounded up 30 men and 25 women, aged between 18 and 71, in relation to 77 scams and commercial crime-related cases.

Transactions from the cases exceeded $1.8 million, the police said in a statement yesterday.

They were identified after an investigation and rounded up in a five-day operation conducted by Bedok Police Division that started on July 30.

It is understood that the suspects include Singaporeans, Malaysians, Filipinos and Indians. The cases were reported in Pasir Ris, Tampines and Bedok.

A police spokesman said the scams include those involving e-commerce, for example, where victims responded to an advertisement on marketing platform Carousell and sent money but did not receive their items.

She added that there were also loan scams, where victims replied to advertisements promising certain interest rates on Facebook.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating.

The public is advised to take the following precautions in dealing with scams:

•Do not share your personal information, such as your identification number, with anyone

•Before performing a transaction, find out how the online site safeguards your interest

•Buy goods from authorised dealers, and if advance payment is required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to release your payment to the seller only upon your receipt of the item.

To find out more, the public can go to scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.