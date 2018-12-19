Police station inspector charged after fatal crash

A police station inspector allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout while he was driving and the car hit an elderly pedestrian, killing her.

Norazlan Abdul Aziz, 41, was charged in court on Monday with causing death by negligent driving.

On Sept 21 last year, 84-year-old Lee Swee Huak was crossing the road around 4.20pm when the accident happened.

Norazlan was making a left turn from a service road near Block 804 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 into Choa Chu Kang Road at the time.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a police spokesman said Norazlan is still in service.

"Should he be convicted in court subsequently, SPF (Singapore Police Force) will commence disciplinary proceedings against him," the spokesman said.

"It is inappropriate to comment further as the court case is ongoing."

Norazlan is represented by lawyer Patrick Fernandez and is out on bail of $10,000.

He will be back in court on Jan 14 next year.

If convicted of causing death by negligent driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB