Police Tactical Unit is always ready to maintain public order

Facing down an angry mob may seem scary, but officers in the Police Tactical Unit (PTU) are prepared for that possibility.

Armed with P4 rifles, officers can use the less-lethal weapon to fire projectiles or pellets filled with an irritant similar to tear gas. The pellets contain paint to mark rioters for identification.

The unit introduced an upgraded version of the P4 weapon in May 2015, after a prototype was unveiled at the Police Workplan Seminar and Exhibition in April that year.

Among other features, the new weapon has a battery-operated hopper to efficiently feed rounds into the chamber and a higher capacity magazine that can store more rounds.

The P4 rifle is one resource in the PTU's array of less-lethal responses it can use to handle riots.

A unit under the Special Operations Command, the PTU was formerly known as the Police Task Force.

It helps maintain public order, from dealing with civil disturbances to responding to emergency situations such as violent riots.

Accompanied by their signature red trucks, often seen in the vicinity of crowded spots such as Orchard Road and Clarke Quay, officers from the PTU also perform security-related duties.

Superintendent of Police Roy Shafiq Aw Abdullah, Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Training Centre, said PTU officers are put through realistic training scenarios to ensure that they are able to perform under duress.

"Not only do the troopers have to be physically fit, but they have to be mentally alert during incidents so that they can deal with them effectively," he said. - FABIAN KOH