Police warn of car rental scams during CNY period

Be wary of car rental scams, especially with Chinese New Year coming up, the police warned yesterday.

They have received at least 35 reports between January and November last year, with victims losing at least $25,000.

The police said such scams typically involve victims paying a deposit or the full amount for an advertised rental vehicle.

Scammers have been known to use a temporary office to appear credible. After payment is made, they become uncontactable.

The police advised members of the public to insist on keeping a copy of documentation of the rental details for reference.

They should also only go to reputable car rental companies.

They can check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority to confirm the car rental business is registered, said the police.

They should verify the car's ownership by requesting to see the vehicle and its log card.

To give information on such scams, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

You can also call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688. - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI