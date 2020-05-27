Police warn of fake text bulletin

Beware of a fake bulletin about people going door to door to subdue residents and rob their homes under the pretence of distributing face masks, the police said yesterday.

The false text message, purportedly from the police, claims the people mentioned in the bulletin say they are distributing masks under a new government initiative.

The message also claims that residents are made to try on the masks, believed to be doused with chemicals, to make them lose consciousness before their homes are robbed.

The police clarified in a Facebook post that this is untrue and they have not received any report of such incidents. They urged the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm.

The police added that they take a very stern view of anyone who knowingly spreads false information to mislead the public and will not hesitate to take action against such individuals.

The third round of mask collection started yesterday and will be on till June 1 at all community clubs (CCs) and residents' committee centres. The public can also collect their masks from vending machines at all CCs till June 14.

Residents must bring along a valid identification card to collect the masks.

More details are available at maskgowhere.sg