Police warn of scam where callers pose as friends asking for loans

The scammer would take on the identity of a friend and claim to have lost his phone or changed his number.

The police have warned of a scam where callers pretend to be friends of the recipients and ask them for money.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they have noticed a "continued trend in a scam variant" where callers from unknown numbers ask their victims questions like: "Guess who am I? You can't remember me?"

The victims reply by giving the names of friends who they think is the caller.

Then the caller assumes the identity of one of the friends mentioned and claims to have lost his mobile phone or changed his contact number.

"The caller would contact the victims subsequently, asking for a loan due to financial difficulties or because they got into trouble with the law," the police said.

The victims are then asked to transfer the money to bank accounts.

The police said: "Victims would discover they have been scammed only when they contact their friends and realise they had not contacted the victims nor changed their contact number."

BE WARY

The police advise people to be wary of unusual requests, even if they appear to be from family or friends, and to never send money to people they do not know or have not met in person.

Check with the family member or friend who purportedly made the request through alternative means, via physical meet-ups or by using previously established contact details, the police added.

Those with information on such scams can call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit their information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness