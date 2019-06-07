Poll respondents support use of inward-facing cameras in taxis, vehicles for hire

Nine in 10 respondents also said in-car cameras can protect commuters and drivers.

About two in three Singapore residents feel that inward-facing in-car cameras should be allowed in taxis, private-hire cars and limousines.

This was the result of an online poll conducted in March by national feedback and engagement unit Reach. The results were released yesterday.

One thousand residents, aged 15 and above, participated in the poll. Nine out of 10 respondents also felt the devices can help to protect commuters, drivers or both parties from inappropriate or violent behaviour.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said on Facebook that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will take the results into consideration when it reviews regulations in the coming months.

Two people The New Paper spoke to had differing views.

Product manager Narendhar Mohan, 26, told The New Paper: "It is unsurprising that most people are okay with the cameras as they will help in the long run to deter abuse from drivers and passengers, despite some initial concern over the loss of privacy."

But Ms Valerie Ng, 24, remains wary. The teacher said: "If people who record upskirt videos and upload them online have gotten away with it, despite it being illegal, I am not sure if the guidelines can fully ensure that the footage is not misused."

In May last year, the LTA released guidelines governing inward-facing recording devices.

For example, the installation of the cameras has to be done at LTA-authorised installation centres and drivers who install cameras must also place a notice on their car, which a passenger can clearly see before entering the car.

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ang Hin Kee, who is also the executive adviser to the National Taxi Association, said: "When a driver has had an allegation made against him, he can spend three-quarters of the day answering to the complaints or allegations.

"As most of the time it is a case of 'your word against mine', video footage can clear the matter up quickly."

Mr Ang added: "Similarly, commuters can rely on video evidence when they are accused of not paying their fare or giving the wrong direction to the driver for example."

A Gojek spokesman said: "We are committed to providing a great ride-hailing experience to our riders and driver-partners. We will work closely with our driver-partners to help educate them about their responsibility to comply with the guidelines and other relevant regulations."

A Grab spokesman said: "The poll results reflect that the majority of Singaporeans feel the installation of the cameras protects the interest of commuters and drivers, hence we hope to work closely with the authorities to simplify the requirements."