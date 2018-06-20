Poly EAE Applications to Open

In primary school, Shazia Warasat Ali would play online surgery games like Operate Now: Heart Surgery in her free time.

Now, Shazia, 17, is in her second year at Temasek Polytechnic, where she is pursuing a Diploma in Biomedical Engineering.

"I like to fix things. I would select the correct tools in those games to perform the operation virtually. Even at home, I would constantly learn how to fix broken appliances," she told The New Paper.

Shazia's hands-on attitude led her to apply for early admission to polytechnic, as she wanted an education that would fulfil her passion for science and prepare her for working life at the same time.

Applications for the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) start tomorrow for graduating O-level students seeking to secure conditional offers for their dream course.

Students are selected based on their aptitude and interests related to the course they have opted for. Each polytechnic has the discretion to assess applicants, who may undergo interviews, aptitude tests, or submit portfolios during the selection process.

Successful applicants will receive a conditional offer, which will be confirmed upon the release of the GCE O-level examination results.

This confirmation requires that applicants attain a net ELR2B2 score of 26 points or better for the O-level examinations. ELR2B2 includes English Language, two relevant subjects and two other best subjects.

Students must also meet the minimum entry requirements for the course they have been offered under the Polytechnic EAE.

"The EAE is not just about meeting a cut-off point. Students who have a strong passion in their chosen subject area will shine," Faith Yuen, a first-year student in Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said.

With an L1R5 score of 10, Faith qualified for junior college but opted for a Diploma in Biomedical Science because of her keen interest in science.

In Secondary 4, Faith took part in the 39th International C.B. Paul Science Quiz, winning an Individual Merit placing in Category 2 (Upper Secondary).

"Faith has done consistently well in microbiology, where students learn about how infectious diseases impact our health," said Mr Lau Quek Choon, one of Faith's polytechnic lecturers.

Mr Johnson Zhan Yue Xiang, 20, who is pursuing a Diploma in Visual Effects and Motion Graphics, chose the Polytechnic EAE because of his aptitude in this field.

"I had more confidence in my artwork than in my exam results, which were not even released yet, at that time," said the second-year student in Singapore Polytechnic. The former ITE student hopes to enter university after he gets his diploma to "explore my options and learn new design software".

