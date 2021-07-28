Poly student gets probation for filming women in medical centre toilet

An information technology student from Republic Polytechnic (RP) was stationed at Jurong Medical Centre during his internship when he recorded videos of multiple women in a toilet.

Gerald Che Hong Yao, now 21, also recorded upskirt videos of women in other places including lifts or while they were on escalators. The Singaporean was sentenced to two years' probation yesterday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism.

He has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.

His parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour, and he has been banned from owning a mobile phone with video-recording or photo-taking functions. Che told the court yesterday that he has been suspended from school.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Chew said that in September last year, Che began his internship at National University Hospital as an IT support employee. Then in January, he was stationed at Jurong Medical Centre.

On multiple occasions between Jan 4 and 11, he loitered along a corridor outside a female toilet.

The DPP said Che followed the victims into the toilet and entered a cubicle adjacent to theirs. He would then place his mobile phone over the divider and record his victims.

Che was caught after a victim spotted his mobile phone on Jan 11. She came out of her cubicle but did not see anyone else in the restroom as Che had managed to flee. The 28-year-old woman lodged a police report that day, and officers arrested Che the next day.