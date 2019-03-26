Poly student gets probation for obscene pics, videos of girl, 11

A polytechnic student lured an 11-year-old girl to his flat where he snapped pictures of her clad in her panties only.

Gan Ang Yang also recorded two videos of the girl while she was undressing in his bedroom.

Gan, 21, was sentenced yesterday to a year and nine months' probation after he pleaded guilty last month to procuring the commission of an obscene act by a child.

As part of his sentence, he must also remain indoors daily from 11pm to 6am and perform 110 hours of community service.

His parents and two sisters put up a $5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour.

The court heard that the girl was eating ice cream at the void deck of her HDB block in Woodlands at around 1.15pm on June 12 last year when Gan, who also lives in Woodlands, approached her.

He told her that he needed some help to take some photographs and she agreed to help him.

They went to a nearby industrial area before Gan told the girl to follow him back to his flat.

After making sure no one else was at home, he took her to his unit and they went to his bedroom.

Gan then told her to undress and when she asked why, he replied that it was for "modelling something".

The girl complied and he used his mobile phone to record two videos of her. After also taking five photographs of the semi-nude girl, he told her she could leave.

POLICE REPORT

She reported to the police what had happened at around 6pm that day.

The court heard the videos and photographs were not recovered and that Gan claimed he had deleted them as he was afraid of being caught.

First-time offenders convicted of procuring the commission of an obscene act by a child can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.

- SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB