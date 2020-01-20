Poly student gets reformative training for molesting friend in toilet

A polytechnic student was sentenced to a minimum of six months of reformative training last Tuesday after he trapped and molested a girl in a secondary school toilet.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty in November last year to molesting the girl.

The accused and the victim cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

The youth first molested the girl, also 17, in a Yishun flat, in July last year.

He struck again a week later in early August when they returned to their alma mater to help conduct National Police Cadet Corps (NPCC) training.

After the training, they went to the canteen with some friends.

He told her that a mutual friend had borrowed a pencil from him earlier that day and asked if she could help him find it.

After searching the classrooms, they decided to check the female toilets.

BIGGEST CUBICLE

He asked the victim to check if anyone was in the toilet to make sure it was empty before he went in, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan.

He then suggested entering the last and biggest cubicle to search for the pencil.

After they went in, he locked the door and grabbed her breast.

As she tried to kick him, he touched her private parts.

He touched her again as she tried to push him away but could not overpower him.

He also asked her if they could perform various sex acts.

When the victim tried to reach for the door, he would block her and push her back.

After she received a phone call from a security guard, she took the chance to break free and escape from the cubicle.

She made a police report the next day.

For outrage of modesty, the accused could have been jailed for up to two years, fined and/ or caned.