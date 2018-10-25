Poly student loses almost $50,000 in kidnapping scam

A man, 22, had almost $50,000 transferred out of his bank account without his knowledge after falling for a kidnapping scam.

The New Paper believes he is a polytechnic student. TNP also understands that he has not got his money back.

The police said in a press release yesterday that the victim received a call saying he had been linked to an alleged kidnapping incident.

He was then directed to two separate phishing websites, told to key in his account details and download a software that allowed the computer to be accessed remotely.

After he found out that $49,500 had been transferred out of his bank account without his consent, he made a police report on Wednesday last week.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police advised the public to be careful when receiving calls from strangers. Scammers may use caller ID spoofing technology that masks the actual phone number and displays a different number. Calls that appear to be from a local number may not actually be made from Singapore.

Also, take note that secure websites use "https:" instead of "http:". They also display a closed padlock or unbroken key icon at the bottom right corner of the browser window. And refrain from giving out your personal information and bank details.

To provide information related to scams, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.