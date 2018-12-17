Polytechnic application for adults starts today

Adults can now apply to polytechnics for full-time studies under a new scheme that gives more weight to their work experience, with the application period for admissions next year starting today and ending on Friday.

Previously, mature students were admitted for full-time studies based largely on academic results, unlike admissions for part-time courses that give credit for work experience.

With the change, the polys will take into account the job experience of working adults, even if they do not meet the cut-off in terms of academic points.

The five polys now admit about 400 working adults into their full-time diploma programmes each year.

They make up a small percentage of overall numbers - this year, for instance, about 24,000 students enrolled in full-time diploma courses at the five polys.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said the intake size for mature students is not fixed and would depend on the size and quality of the applicant pool each year. Places are set aside for working adults so the admission chances of students from secondary schools and the Institute of Technical Education will not be hurt.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who announced the change earlier this year, said academic grades attained years earlier "do not fully reflect the current eligibility of applicants".

For example, working adults applying to Ngee Ann Polytechnic's infocomm and digital technologies courses may be assessed on logic and computational thinking, as well as general coding competencies.

Working adults generally need at least two years of work experience before applying and should submit employment records and employer recommendations.

The admission changes apply only to citizens and permanent residents.

MOE had also announced another change for working adults - from academic year 2020, working adults can apply to polytechnics via the Early Admissions Exercise as well, which so far is for students enrolled in schools.

The aptitude-based admissions exercise allows students to apply for and receive conditional offers for admission to polytechnics prior to receiving their final grades.

Ms Carol Tan, 25, an administrator, hopes to enrol as a full-time student in the nursing diploma programme next year.

She said: "My O-level results were not so good, but through my work experience I have gained more knowledge and skills. I hope to be able to show that I am now ready to study nursing."

