Polytechnics offer AI and robotics, furniture design in new year

From furniture design to artificial intelligence and robotics, the new polytechnic academic year, which starts in April, will see new diploma courses and programmes to prepare students for the workforce.

Singapore Polytechnic (SP), in addition to its 30 full-time diplomas and three common entry programmes, has added a diploma in media, arts and design (DMAD).

The new course offers eight distinct specialisations such as animation and game art, applied drama and psychology, and integrated marketing communications for those keen to pursue careers in animation, game development, music production, journalism, social work and more.

Mr Soh Wai Wah, SP's principal and chief executive, said: "The consolidation of eight diplomas into one is a bold move for our polytechnic in our efforts to build a competent and sought after talent pool for the arts, design and media industries.

"The prospects of graduates from the new diploma are promising, as they will become a new generation of key-shaped professionals who are resilient and versatile across multiple disciplines."

Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) new diploma in experiential product and interior design aims to equip students to create unique service experience spaces and products using a human-centric approach.

NYP is also launching the Nanyang Polytechnic Professional Competency Model, a new teaching and learning model which makes learning more synthesised and relevant to learners by aligning it closely to workplace practices.

NYP principal and CEO Jeanne Liew said: "We asked ourselves whether we would need to make big changes to deal with a world where the scale and pace of change are unprecedented."

Final-year Ngee Ann Polytechnic students who are pursuing their diplomas in business studies, international trade and business and tourism and resort management can now opt for the new Business Digitalisation Track, which trains them in areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics applications in business, and trending technologies such as fintech and mobile tech.

NP also has a revamped diploma in data science where students will learn skills such as data analytics and take part in a final-year Industry Kickstart Programme with industry-sponsored data science projects and additional industry-based certifications.

The polys, including Temasek Polytechnic and Republic Polytechnic, will be holding virtual open houses from today to Saturday.

Interested applicants may visit the polytechnics' websites for more details on courses, talks and webinars.