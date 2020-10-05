Portal to ease uncontested divorce process to be up by year-end

Couples will soon be able to file their divorce papers online on a new Web portal.

Tentatively called Litigation Assist, though its name has not been finalised, the portal will generate court documents relating to uncontested divorces and allow them to be filed.

This simplified track is for spouses who are not contesting the divorce and who have agreed on all ancillary matters, such as child custody and maintenance.

The portal, which will be up and running around the end of this year, will ease the administrative process of filing for a divorce, especially for people without a lawyer.

A Family Justice Courts (FJC) spokesman told The Straits Times: "The current process is labour-intensive, requiring court users to manually complete the necessary court forms and supporting documents."

Those who have no lawyers have to go in person to a Service Bureau, either at the Supreme Court or Chinatown Point, to file their case.

If a lawyer is hired, he will usually file the divorce documents for his client.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon announced the new portal during the Law Society Family Conference last month.

The FJC spokesman said the portal will guide users to obtain the relevant personal information from MyInfo to complete the court forms online. MyInfo is a government service that allows users to manage their personal data for online transactions.

Going online will remove the need for the person to file the divorce papers at the Service Bureau.

The new portal will also assist lawyers by allowing them to follow up with the filing process and provide advice after their clients have filled in their basic information.

After both parties have seen the application and consent to the divorce proceeding on the simplified track, the case will be filed in court.

The FJC spokesman added that cases on the simplified track generally do not require the parties or their lawyers to attend court hearings, unless otherwise directed.

Some family lawyers told The Straits Times they were initially concerned that the new portal minimises their role in acting for couples going through an uncontested divorce.

As lawyer Gloria James-Civetta pointed out, lawyers spend a considerable amount of time and effort in negotiations to help many couples agree to an uncontested divorce in the first place.

The FJC spokesman acknowledged the concern, noting that family lawyers continue to play a "critical role" in family disputes, and they are still required to provide legal advice on divorce-related issues as the new portal will not be able to do this.

Lawyer Ivan Cheong said the new portal may be useful for couples who already know what they want in an uncontested divorce with few or no ancillary matters that require legal advice.

He said: "In such cases, the semi-automation of the process and the ability to have the divorce papers filled and filed with minimal inconvenience would assist. They would also, of course, save on legal fees."