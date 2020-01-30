Posting results for secondary students out on Feb 4

Graduating secondary school students will receive their posting results for this year's Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) on Feb 4 at 9am.

The results will be sent by SMS and made available on the JAE website.

Students posted to a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) must report to the institutions at 7.30am the next day.

Those posted to a polytechnic or an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive further instructions in an enrolment package mailed to them.

The Ministry of Education said applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC should contact the JC of their choice directly by phone or e-mail. Applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should also approach the institute directly.

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE Higher Nitec course can do so online, through the JAE Online Appeal Portal.

Students not posted to any course are encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal between Feb 4, 9am, to Feb 7, 4pm.

Appeal outcomes will be released on Feb 20, 9am.

In light of the Wuhan virus, the ministry reiterated the leave of absence, valid for a period of 14 days, for students and staff returning from China.

This will apply to all Ministry of Education schools, including JCs and MI, polytechnics and ITE.

Students who are posted to JCs or MI, and have returned from China on Jan 22 or later, should not report to their posted institutions on Feb 5.

They will be placed on leave of absence for 14 days, starting from the day after their arrival in Singapore. They should instead call or e-mail the school they are posted to in order to confirm their place in the school. - CHEOW SUE-ANN