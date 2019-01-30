Postman arrested after undelivered mail found in bin in Ang Mo Kio

A postman was arrested yesterday after undelivered mail was found in a rubbish bin in Ang Mo Kio.

The 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for theft as a servant.

A resident of the estate, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Loh, said she found the discarded mail on Monday in a bin at Block 179, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

Photos she posted on Facebook showed that the letters included some from government agencies.

An undelivered parcel was also seen among the mail.

Mrs Loh, a manager in her 30s, claimed this was not the first time.

"Neighbours previously found mail in the bin and made a complaint to SingPost," she told The New Paper yesterday.

SingPost apologised for the incident, and said 17 blocks were affected.

These are Blocks 612 to 619 and Blocks 175 to 178 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, and Blocks 179 to 182 and Block 611 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

"Following the findings from internal investigations, we have referred the case to the police," said its spokesman.

"The postman serving the affected areas was arrested in relation to the case."

Mr Tan Kim Huat, 65, a product manager who is also the chairman of the Kebun Baru Grove Residents' Committee, claimed the estate has been plagued by missing mail since last year.

"It has been happening for the past five months or so," he said.

"Letters not only go missing, but neighbours have also been getting each other's mail."

Mr Tan said he has been paying late fees of about $50 each time for the past few months because his bills never arrived.

Earlier this month, SingPost apologised for its poor delivery service during the year-end peak season following a barrage of complaints on Facebook.

A spokesman for the Infocomm Media Development Authority said it has "grave concerns" over Monday's incident and the spate of recent service lapses by SingPost and is investigating.

"SingPost must comply with its public postal licence requirements and Quality of Service standards," he said. "We will take firm action against SingPost for any breaches of these requirements.

"SingPost must investigate all complaints and feedback raised, and take urgent steps to improve its service standards and restore public confidence in its postal services."

Under the Postal Services Act, it is an offence for any officer, employee or agent of a postal licensee to destroy or throw away any postal article or any of its contents.

It is also an offence under the Penal Code for a clerk or servant to commit theft of any property in the possession of his employer.

If convicted of theft as a servant, the postman can be jailed up to seven years and fined. Police investigations are ongoing.

Residents of the affected blocks who require assistance on their mail items or are aware of any other incidents of discarded mail may call SingPost at 6845 6222 from 9am to 9pm on weekdays.