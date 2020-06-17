Potong Pasir MP calls on residents to fight dengue together

With more than 140 dengue cases since mid-April, Potong Pasir is one of the worst-hit areas in Singapore.

And with mosquitoes found breeding in homes, its MP, Mr Sitoh Yih Pin, has called for residents to help curb the spread of dengue.

Three of the seven active clusters with at least 100 infections are in Potong Pasir.

Woodleigh, with 209 cases, is the biggest. The two other clusters have 147 and 107 infections, respectively.

Mr Sitoh told The New Paper yesterday: "We looked at the number of cases in the past 10 years, and even at its peak in the past decade, there were fewer than half of the number of infections right now."

He added: "We need the cooperation of residents to be hygienic and make sure their homes are not a source for dengue."

Mr Sunny Chong, 49, who lives at Block 125 Potong Pasir Avenue 1, spent the past two weeks caring for his son, 13, wife, 47, and mother-in-law, 80, who were infected.

Mr Chong, who works in electrical construction, said he bought insecticide and even a $170 fogging machine to try to keep the mosquitoes at bay.

He also uses acid and guppies to prevent mosquitoes from breeding within the potted plants in his front yard.

Mr Jeffrey Low, 25, who lives at nearby Block 122, said he and his father had recently recovered from dengue. He was concerned about the construction sites nearby, which were largely inactive during the circuit breaker.

Mr Sitoh said: "We think a major cause may be the construction sites around the estate."

He added that he was working with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to ensure regular checks are carried out.

NEA said preventive surveillance has been stepped up at construction sites, with higher risk sites being prioritised. About 82 per cent of them have been inspected since April 7.

A spokesman for construction company Lian Beng said its worksites in the area are fumigated six times a week to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.