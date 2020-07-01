PR who visited India is first imported case here since June 14

A Singapore permanent resident who returned from India has tested positive for Covid-19, making her the first imported case here since June 14.

The 44-year-old was among 246 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

She returned to Singapore last Wednesday and was placed on stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon arrival.

She developed symptoms on Saturday and tested positive yesterday.

The woman was initially counted as a community case but later reclassified as an imported one.

The five community patients confirmed yesterday were two Singaporeans and three work permit holders.

One of the Singaporeans was asymptomatic and detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of people deployed to front-line Covid-19 operations.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other Singaporean patient, a 73-year-old man.

Of the three work permit holders, two had been swabbed as part of proactive screening of workers in essential services.

The remaining case is asymptomatic and was tested as he works in front-line Covid-19 operations.

Two of the five community cases are likely to be cases of past infections and are no longer infectious, the MOH said.

Meanwhile, four new places were added to the list visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

They are the Marsiling Lane Market and Cooked Food Centre at 20 Marsiling Lane, Sheng Siong Supermarket at 506 Tampines Central 1, One Supermarket at 201B Tampines Street 21 and Chang Cheng Mee Wah Coffeeshop at the Northlink Building at 10 Admiralty Street.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed that a 13-year-old Singaporean student from Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School has contracted Covid-19. Rainbow Centre is a charity that runs schools for people with disabilities.

The patient was first announced by MOH on Sunday.

She experienced symptoms on June 10 and was confirmed to be infected on Saturday.

MOE said the girl had not been in school since Jan 2 due to medical reasons.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 240 cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 43,907.

The MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 20 Senoko Crescent.

By the numbers

246

New cases

5

New cases in community

43,907

Total cases

515

Discharged yesterday

26

Deaths

38,488

Total recovered

215

Total in hospital

1

In intensive care unit