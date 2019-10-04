Pre-enlistees can use Safra gyms for free

Safra's upcoming clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang Park is slated to be ready in 2022. TNP PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

Young men looking to keep fit before entering national service can use the facilities in six Safra gyms for a year without having to pay a cent under a new initiative announced yesterday.

The six EnergyOne gyms are located in Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

The Pre-Enlistees Exercise Programme for National Service (Prep4NS) will give those eligible access to the gyms during off-peak hours.

Registration for the programme, a joint effort by Safra and the Defence Ministry (Mindef), will be offered on a trial basis from next month.

The one-year membership will start once the pre-enlistees' applications are approved.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Mohamad Maliki Osman, who is also president of Safra, announced the initiative on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony for Safra's upcoming clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang Park.

He said the initiative is meant to encourage pre-enlistees to take charge of their fitness and prepare for the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT).

"(The gyms) will also offer customised group sessions for our pre-enlistees to work together, prepare for their IPPT. We hope they can work out with their friends, improve their fitness level, and hopefully, enjoy the process," added Dr Maliki.

Prep4NS is meant for those who have registered for NS but have yet to enlist and are assessed to be medically fit to serve, Mindef said in a statement.

They can use the EnergyOne gyms on weekdays from 6.30am to 5pm and from 10.30pm to 1am. On weekends, they can use them from 6.30am to 1pm and from 8pm to 1am.

More details will be on the Safra website from next month.

According to Safra's website, for non-members, an all-day access membership to all EnergyOne gyms costs $963 for 12 months. An off-peak access day pass for a single club costs $577.80 for nine months.

The five-storey Safra Choa Chu Kang, slated to be ready in 2022, is expected to draw more than 1.4 million visitors a year.

A five-minute walk from the Choa Chu Kang MRT station, it will also be the first to have an integrated Fitness and Wellness Hub with a spa and fitness studio. There will also be an indoor climbing facility and an entertainment hub.