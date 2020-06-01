Pre-schools gear up for reopening

Safe distancing measures have been put in place at the PCF Sparkletots pre-school at Telok Blangah for its reopening.

Parents can rest assured that all measures are in place to welcome their young ones back to school from tomorrow.

Ms Marini Khamis, senior director of PAP Community Foundation's (PCF) pre-school management division, said its centres and staff are making the necessary preparations to implement safe management measures effectively.

The centres will be briefing employees on the measures, their roles and responsibilities, and the reorganisation of classrooms, daily routines and staff schedules.

ADJUST

Ms Marini said: "Young children may require some time to adjust and familiarise themselves with the safe management measures.

"This is where our staff and teachers play an important role in providing guidance and reminders to the children, giving them verbal and visual cues."

Pre-schools will gradually reopen in phases from tomorrow, starting with Kindergarten 1 and 2 classes.

Children in Nursery 1 and 2 may return to school from next Monday while those in playgroups and infant care centres may return from June 10.

As part of efforts to reduce the risk of transmission, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been testing all employees at pre-schools. More than 39,000 staff members have been tested.

These include employees from Early Childhood Development Agency pre-schools, Ministry of Education kindergartens, and pre-school sections in private education institutes.

Ms Norbaini Ramdan, 30,will be sending her 19-month-old toddler to a PCF Sparkletots centre on their allocated date.

The special education teacher said her sense of security comes from knowing that all PCF employees have gone through swab tests.

To date, 13 pre-school staff members have tested positive using the polymerase chain reaction test, a sensitive test that can pick up minute fragments of the Covid-19 virus ribonucleic acid.

Other pre-schools, such as NTUC First Campus' My First Skool (MFS), are also stepping up measures to welcome back their students and staff.

Besides ramping up safe management measures in accordance with government advisories, MFS will be providing every child and staff member with a "Welcome back care and comfort kit" when school reopens.

The kit includes a customised mask holder so they can keep their masks properly and hygienically during meal times.

MSF has also advised parents to pack one or two extra masks for their children.

Ms Thian Ai Ling, general manager of NTUC First Campus' MFS, said: "We understand some parents are concerned about their child's well-being in pre-school when school reopens.

"We would like to reassure them that the safety and well- being of our children and staff is of the utmost priority."

Pre-schools in the private sector are also taking precautions.

Star Learners, one of the largest private childcare group with 41 childcare centres in Singapore, said part of its protection measures in place include face shields provided to all its centres, for both adults and children, and daily sanitisation of mattress, furniture and toys.