Pre-schools to test new learning approach for low-income kids

A teaching method will be tested in pre-schools islandwide with the aim of supporting the development of infants and toddlers from low-income families.

The Abecedarian Approach is a learning approach that emphasises language development and quality one-to-one interactions between a child and an adult to stimulate development.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and Temasek Foundation Cares, which announced this pilot initiative yesterday, explained the programme will be for newborns till those aged three.

ECDA will work with pre-school operators to train 60 teachers and identify about 100 children across 16 NTUC My First Skool, PCF Sparkletots, Persatuan Pemudi Islam Singapura and Presbyterian Community Services pre-schools to participate in the pilot.

The programme will be rolled out to more schools if the results of the pilot are positive.

The Abecedarian Approach is an evidence-based programme developed by Professor Joseph Sparling and Professor Craig Ramey and is used around the world. It focuses on language priority, conversational reading, enriched caregiving and learning games.

At the launch yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the scheme supports the Government's efforts to invest in quality, accessible and affordable pre-school education.