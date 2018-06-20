Pre-ticked boxes unethical, says Case, warning consumers of practice

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) is warning online shoppers about pre-ticked boxes - saying some may end up with goods or marketing materials they did not want.

An advisory issued yesterday reminded consumers to "thoroughly check" their online orders before making any final payments.

Case called the use of pre-ticked boxes unethical.

NO CONSENT GIVEN

"We are of the view that it is unethical for businesses to use pre-ticked boxes when transacting with consumers as there is no express consent given by the consumer," it said.

"This may set a precedent for other industries to adopt or continue to do the same."

Pre-ticked boxes are typically used by businesses to obtain consent from consumers to perform an action, such as the purchase of additional goods or services, or to seek permission to send them marketing materials.

Case said some consumers may not realise that they need to opt out of these pre-selected options.

Earlier this year, several Singapore Airlines customers had complained to Case about the auto-inclusion of travel insurance when booking tickets.

The customers felt that travellers were likely to overlook this detail and may end up paying for insurance that they did not want or need.

Case conveyed its concerns to SIA about the lack of transparency of prices for this option, and SIA later agreed to change the auto-inclusion feature to an opt-in one.

It also reached out to Scoot and Jetstar Asia Airways to do the same.

While Scoot changed its pre-selection of travel insurance to an opt-in selection last month, Jetstar declined as it said each pre-selected item is clearly drawn to the attention of the consumers.