Pregnancy in the time of Covid: Safe or risky?

In this picture taken on March 31, 2020, expectant mother Jaime Chui, 33, rests her hands upon her baby bump in Hong Kong. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, expectant mothers have not been spared from fears that the virus could negatively impact their pregnancy.

Last week, a newborn died shortly after delivery in Baton Rouge, US after her Covid-19-positive mother went into labour prematurely during respiratory distress caused by the virus.

But so far, very few infants globally have died due to Covid-19, and there haven’t been widespread reports of mother-to-baby transmission.

Associate Professor Tan Hak Koon, Chairman of the Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, told The New Paper that couples who intend to conceive can continue to do so even during this period when there is transmission of Covid-19.

There is currently no evidence to show that being pregnant increases a woman’s risk of getting Covid-19 compared to the general population, or that there is an increased risk of her developing severe symptoms if she has the disease.

He said: “However, pregnant women are known to be at greater risk of severe morbidity and mortality from other respiratory infections such as influenza and SARS-CoV. This is due to the change in pregnant women’s immunity during pregnancy, therefore putting them at a higher risk for viral infections.”

Associate Professor Su Lin Lin, Head and Senior Consultant of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at National University Hospital’s Women’s Centre, added: “There is no specific reason to discourage or advise women against pregnancy at this time. There is limited information about this condition in pregnancy, and unlike Zika, there is no evidence that exposure to the Covid-19 virus can cause abnormalities in unborn babies.”

Pregnant women should also be reassured that a detailed management workflow is in place to look after any pregnant woman affected by Covid-19, said Dr Su.

She added that taking standard precautions such as observing safe distancing, avoiding crowds and gatherings, and practising good personal hygiene like washing and sanitising hands after contact with frequently touched surfaces would suffice.

A 36-year-old expectant mother, who wanted to be known only as Ms Amanda, is seven months pregnant and is worried that her husband will not be allowed into the delivery ward if the outbreak worsens.

She told TNP she has been taking extra precautions like staying home and limiting herself to go out only to the supermarket to buy groceries.

A 38-year-old housewife, who wanted to be known only as Ms Rebecca, had a successful frozen embryo transfer via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in late February after suffering two miscarriages last year.



She said: “I understand why people wouldn’t be confident to have a child (during a pandemic) and my family had advised me against (the procedure), but I didn’t want to wait longer before trying again because of my age.

“My due date is late-November and I hope my baby can be born into a less chaotic world.”

ARE IVF TREATMENTS SAFE DURING COVID-19?

Amid Covid-19, many women across Europe, the UK and the US are being dissuaded by their obstetricians and gynaecologists against fertility treatments, with some having to discontinue procedures like the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) halfway.

Dr Loh Seong Feei, medical director of Thomson Fertility Centre, told The New Paper that fertility treatments in Singapore are going on as per normal, with no specific advisory against them.

But going through IVF treatments and conceiving at this time was like taking a calculated risk, and couples must take steps to be extra cautious as expectant mothers are immunocompromised, which means they are at increased risk of developing pneumonia and then going into respiratory distress.

Dr Loh said: “Covid-19 is a novel virus and treatment options are limited. Even if some treatments are effective on the mother, we are unsure how it could affect the baby.”

Dr Ann Tan, medical director of Virtus Fertility Centre, added: “If the situation in Singapore gets more dire, I will consider suspending all new treatment cycles altogether. Patients must make an informed choice regarding their fertility journey and it’s our responsibility to advise our patients appropriately.”