Prep for a silver workforce

The government has put in place policies and programmes to address the silver workforce wave and its impact on the economy.

But are companies doing enough to serve the older workforce?And how do mature workers deal with the death of a career ladder and raise their employability?

ORGANISATIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY

By 2030, more than 900,000 people in Singapore will be aged 65 and above, double the number today.

More exiting the workforce and fewer young people coming out to work mean a shrinking labour force.

Older workers can be encouraged to stay in the workforce. But companies may not be feeling the demographic pinch yet as the workforce is just beginning to experience the wave of retirement eligibility.

Now is the right time to prepare ahead for the silver workforce. Here's how companies can be more conducive for mature workers:

Understand needs

Determining HR policy changes to address an older workforce can be challenging. Companies should try to understand the values and priorities of the older workforce. Then, be willing to find new ways to engage and retain senior talent.

Fight wrong perception

Negative stereotypes of older workers - that they are slow and unteachable - persist. But success stories of companies that retrain and rehire older workers abound. Such older workers typically bring tenacity and good attitude to the table.

Fight norms

Cultural norms, particularly in Asia, dictate deference to age. But rather than adopting a no-questions-asked stance, older workers should be empowered to add their experience through the privilege of mentorship.

PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

Older employees need to modify their mindset about the good, old days. Here's how to reboot.

Accept younger bosses

You will probably have to report to managers who are younger than you are. Accept the new normal and lend your expertise to the juniors you report to.

Accept death of career ladder

The days of a linear progression have been disrupted. Rather than expect promotions based on seniority, bank on learnability. Bag new skill sets that, combined with your experience, make you more employable.

Accept new ways of working

Businesses now have more ways than ever to manage how, when and where work gets done.

This has resulted in flatter organisational structures, increased flexi-work hours and an openness to employees being based away from conventional offices.

Millennials, being digital natives, have adapted to this style of work. Gen Xers and baby boomers need to find their footing for tomorrow's workplace.

This article was contributed by Right Management (www.rightmanagement.sg), the global career experts within US-listed HR consulting firm, ManpowerGroup.