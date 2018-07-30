Prepare workers for new roles before retrenching: Josephine Teo

In an ideal world envisaged by Mrs Josephine Teo, workers will be well poised to take on new roles in the same company, even as their old ones are being phased out.

To strive to get there, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will work more closely with economic agencies and companies to retrain workers for emerging roles being created in their companies before they are retrenched.

In her first media interview since being appointed Manpower Minister on May 1, Mrs Teo said she has asked for more Professional Conversion Programmes (PCP) to be geared towards such redeployment.

Currently, the government-funded PCP scheme, which helps workers get the necessary skills training for various growth industries, caters more to jobseekers who are already out of work.

It is administered by Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Last year, about 3,800 professionals, managers, executives and technicians moved into new occupations or sectors through the PCPs.

Shifting the focus of PCPs to redeployment "would work better not just from the individual standpoint but also help the companies meet emerging manpower needs", said Mrs Teo.

SAVE TIME

She noted that companies will save time on having to hire new people, if they can retrain their existing staff to switch roles.

To identify the new jobs, the MOM will work more closely with agencies such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Economic Development Board to talk to companies and find out their transformation plans.

The move is in line with her top priority - to ensure Singaporeans who want to work have a job.

While the labour market has improved compared to last year, said Mrs Teo, jobs and skills mismatches are bound to become more common, with restructuring picking up pace.

Last year, 25,000 jobseekers were helped under WSG's Adapt and Grow initiative which includes the PCPs - 20 per cent more than in 2016.

Of this, almost half - 40 per cent - involved "mismatches", which required further intervention such as training to close a skills gap. The remaining needed only career matching services.

The MOM has identified the built environment sector as one of six industries that hold the promise of growth, in which it will focus efforts on retraining workers and matching people to jobs. Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad will oversee efforts in this area.

The other five industries, chosen last year, are healthcare, infocomm and media, wholesale trade, professional services, and financial services.