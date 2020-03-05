Preschool assistant cook one of two new confirmed infections here

Case 112 is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

A woman who works at a preschool is the latest confirmed case of Covid-19 infection here.

Case 112, a 62-year-old Singaporean, is an assistant cook at Creative O Preschoolers' Bay, and is one of two new confirmed cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Neither case has recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

The woman was confirmed to be infected yesterday morning, and is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She is linked to Case 94, a 64-year-old Singaporean woman who was confirmed to have the virus on Feb 26.

Case 111, the other case revealed yesterday, is a 43-year-old Singapore permanent resident who was in Malaysia from Feb 18 to 21.

MOH said he developed symptoms on Feb 24 and sought treatment on the same day and on Feb 28.

He went to Sengkang General Hospital on Feb 27, before going to National University Hospital (NUH) on Tuesday.

He was confirmed to be infected that afternoon and remains warded at NUH.

Prior to admission, he mostly stayed at his home at Compassvale Street.

MOH also gave updates on Case 110 that was announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Singaporean man developed symptoms on Feb 22 and was referred to NCID on Feb 27.

He lives in Upper Boon Keng Road, and went to work at Wizlearn Technologies prior to admission.

One more case has been discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 79.

As of noon yesterday, 355 people remain in quarantine.

Of the 33 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.