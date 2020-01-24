President Halimah: CNY a time to bond

President Halimah Yacob has wished Singaporeans a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year.

In a video posted on Facebook yesterday, the President said that Chinese New Year is an occasion for Chinese Singaporeans to celebrate, bond with family and friends, and keep cherished traditions alive.

"Traditions bring people together, help in the transmission of values and create stability in our society," said Madam Halimah.

"In multiracial Singapore, I am glad that Chinese New Year celebrations also involve other races," she added.

The President's official residence, the Istana, will have a Chinese New Year open house on Sunday for the public to visit.