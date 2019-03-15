President Halimah launches Scout Job Week

The Chief Scout of Singapore, President Halimah Yacob, launched the annual Scout Job Week yesterday. It was launched for the first time at the Istana Villa.

More than 100,000 scouts aged eight to 18 years from the Singapore Scout Association (SSA) will fan out across the island, offering to help with chores in return for donations. The SSA aims to raise $800,000 this year to fund youth development programmes and community projects.

The Scout Job Week is taking place from today till March 30.