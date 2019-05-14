President Halimah visits Beijing

President Halimah Yacob will arrive in Beijing today for a three-day visit, during which she will meet top Chinese leaders and speak at a high-level conference.

She will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this afternoon, and be hosted to a welcome dinner by her Chinese counterpart later in the evening.

Also being hosted to dinner are other world leaders attending the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations - the summit at which Madam Halimah is slated to speak.

The inaugural conference is a series of events starting tomorrow aimed at fostering cooperation among Asian countries.

Madam Halimah, who is leading the Singapore delegation, will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony tomorrow.

Later in the day, she will meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and be hosted to lunch by China's fifth-ranked leader Mr Wang Huning.

Accompanying Madam Halimah on the visit is her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee; Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Social and Family Development Sam Tan; and other officials.

One of the events held in conjunction with the conference is an exhibition of cultural artefacts from the National Museum of China.

It will feature artefacts from 20 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and Jordan.

Singapore is sending 18 works from the Asian Civilisations Museum and The Peranakan Museum, including intricate Peranakan porcelain.