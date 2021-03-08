President Halimah visits galleries showcasing Singaporean women

President Halimah Yacob at the Modern Colony exhibition, which shows how Straits-born and migrant Chinese women carved out identities for themselves in the 1920s and 1930s.

President Halimah Yacob visited the National Museum of Singapore yesterday, where she toured exhibitions on the significant contributions made by Singaporean women over the years ahead of International Women's Day today.

"To celebrate women's achievements over the decades, the galleries look back to the period when women began to occupy more visible public roles previously dominated by men, in response to changes in society and increasing opportunities available to them," said Madam Halimah in a Facebook post.

She visited two of the museum's permanent galleries, Modern Colony and Goh Seng Choo, which showcase the progress made by Singaporean women in society, and watched a performance by an all-women ensemble from the Singapore Chinese Orchestra. The Modern Colony gallery explores how affluent Straits-born and migrant Chinese women carved out distinctive identities for themselves during the 1920s and 1930s.

"With this identity came new trends and ideas that shaped modern Singapore society," said Madam Halimah.

Some of these women made important contributions in areas such as education and charity, and helped improve women's welfare. The Goh Seng Choo gallery houses the exhibition A Voyage Of Love And Longing, which showcases the role of women in sea voyages.

Madam Halimah noted that the theme of this year's International Women's Day is a call for women to challenge gender inequality. "We hope to see greater support for gender equality and encouraging conversations on the changing roles of women in society."

At East Coast Park yesterday, more than 200 people shared their aspirations and hopes for women's development with government feedback arm Reach.

The feedback will inform an ongoing national review of women's issues, said Ms Sun Xueling, who is Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development. The discussions, Conversations on Singapore Women's Development, began in September last year.

Ms Sun, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, who is also leading the review, and Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of National Development, joined Reach in surveying Singaporeans yesterday.

"We believe that every voice matters, whether it is in a coffee shop...or a bus interchange...We provide a trusted bridge between the government agencies and the people," said Mr Tan, who chairs Reach.